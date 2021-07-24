Cancel
Blaine, MN

Dustin Johnson finds water on No. 18, misses cut at 3M Open

By Dane Mizutani
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Johnson can’t seem to figure out TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. After shooting a 7-over 78 last year in the opening round of the 3M Open, then withdrawing due to back pain, Johnson returned this year hoping to put on a better show. Instead, he’s headed home early once again after carding a disappointing 1-over 72 on Friday to finish at even-par 142 for the tournament. He missed the 36-hole cut by two strokes.

