Dustin Johnson finds water on No. 18, misses cut at 3M Open

Dustin Johnson is the number one golfer in the world. In 2020, after his Travelers Championship win, he also became the fourth player in history to win a Tour title in each of his first 13 seasons. That’s a feat accomplished only by Johnson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. The 37-year-old South Carolina native, who now lives with his family in South Florida, is also one of the longest drivers on the circuit and has been annually ranked since 2008. To date, his swing has achieved 24 wins on the PGA Tour and two majors, putting more than $71 million in prize money into his pocket. It has also caught the attention of brands such as Adidas and Hublot, which both signed him as a long-term ambassador. After undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage this year, Johnson had some extra free time during recovery to tee up his other passions. He’s even working on mastering a new game, far off the green.