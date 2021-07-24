Alaska Communications sold to East Coast firm and investors for $343 million

Alaska Communications, one of the state’s largest internet providers, has been sold to an East Coast telecommunications communications company and an investment firm. The sale was announced at the start of the year, and ATN International Inc. said Thursday in a written statement and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the $343 million arrangement is now complete. Through a holding company, ATN will own 52% of Alaska Communications. An investment firm called Freedom 3 Investments IV will own 48% through another holding company.