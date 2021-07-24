Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tata Harper Rarely Goes on Sale, but the Celeb-Approved Brand Is Offering Massive Discounts Right Now

By Maya Gandara
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Leo season to all who celebrate — but especially Tata Harper Skincare. The luxury brand kicked off its annual birthday celebration, offering 25 percent off $100 or more sitewide with code BIRTHDAY25. Now's the perfect opportunity to stock your bathroom with the products that celebrities like Emma Watson, Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Alba swear by.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Jessica Alba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Luxury Brand#Tata Harper Skincare#The Restorative Eye Cr Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

25 best hoop earrings to buy in 2021

The best hoop earrings are as useful as your trusty trench, a white T-shirt or your favourite pair of jeans. Timeless and versatile, this jewellery can be both minimalist and maximalist, and appropriate for both off-duty and formal looks. Let us paint a picture for you: Rihanna can rock a...
Shoppingallears.net

Disney Is Having a HUGE Online Sale For Toys Right Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We hope you’ve got your shopping carts ready to go, because we’ve got another Disney deal to start the weekend!. And, this time, your kiddos might be leading the...
ShoppingElle

You Can Buy La Mer On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

A little bit about me: I'm not a trendsetter; I'm a serial trend follower. Did I find my favorite lipstick based on the one I saw Lily-Rose Depp wearing? Yep. Did I shave my head when Halsey did because I noticed how chic it looked? Sure did. So, after years of seeing celebrities as beautiful as Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé–yes, Beyoncé–using iconic products from La Mer, I obviously needed to try them, too.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

This Dermatologist-Approved Skin-Care Brand Is Now Available at Target.com

Today, results-driven skin-care brand Obagi announced that its Clinical line is available on Target.com. According to a release, this new venture will make medical-inspired skin-care products more widely available to the online shopper. “Our mission at Obagi is to promote skin health and provide effective skin-care solutions for every step...
MakeupHarper's Bazaar

The Best Charlotte Tilbury Products Are on Sale Right Now

If there's one thing I miss about not working from home–besides, like, seeing human beings daily–it's the comforting morning routine. A hint of blush, a sweep of eyeshadow, a lipstick that doesn't get smudged on my face and cause pimples underneath my mask. These days, I don't wear makeup at all unless I'm trying to impress my Zoom audience or I'm taking a selfie. And for the most part, that doesn't bother me! It saves me from having to wash my face every day diligently, and my skin thanks me for giving it a break.
ShoppingCosmopolitan

PSA: Amazon Secretly Has So Many Popular Brands On Sale Right Now

Like any serious shopper, I love a good sale. The best days of the year are ones when I'm getting major discounts on all my favorite wardrobe essentials. (Bonus points if I get to do it from home!!!) So, uh, it's probably no surprise to anyone if I told you I treat big shopping days like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday as if I'm heading to the Super Bowl. I'm talking spreadsheets, multiple opened tabs, credit card at the ready kind of browsing goes down when those special days hit.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

There's a Major Denim Sale Happening at Saks Fifth Avenue Right Now

Every closet comes with the essentials. I'm talking about your classic white T-shirts, a trusty go-with-everything sneaker, and a pair of shades that withstand any trend. Yet, no wardrobe feels complete without a good pair of jeans. Since Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss developed denim in 1873, the sturdy twill fabric has been sported from the workplace and beyond, seen on the Hollywood elite of today (and years past), royals, and almost every person under the sun. It's the one piece of clothing that can stand the test of time.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Channel Jennifer Aniston’s Fuzzy Slide Look in the Nordstrom Sale — Just $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Slides have become a crucial part of our daily uniforms. We have more elevated options that we can wear outside, and others that we only use at home. It’s not just Us — celebrities are following suit! If you look at recent paparazzi shots, it’s clear that there’s a major trend of wearing any type of comfy slide out and about, and we’ve even seen A-listers like Jennifer Aniston embracing the laid-back look.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

SHOP: 2022 Walt Disney World Calendar by Photographer Matthew Cooper Now On Sale with Pre-Order Discount

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever loved some of the beautiful Disney landscape photos we’ve showcased here at WDWNT, then we have a special surprise (and discount) for you! Photographer Matthew Cooper returns this year with a brand new calendar, and he currently has an early bird special for his 2022 Disney World calendar at just $20 if pre-ordered by August 15.
Beauty & Fashionmodernsalon.com

Top 10 Beauty Brands in the US Right Now

Cosmetify, a retail site for beauty and personal care, has crunched the numbers to discover the most popular beauty brands in the country, as well as in every state. To do this, Cosmetify looked at the same extensive list of several hundred beauty brands that were used for the Cosmetify Index and used Google Keyword Planner to collect the number of annual US searches for each brand. This allowed us to rank them in terms of most-searched, which we used as a measure for popularity.
ElectronicsEsquire

Amazon Has Sale After Sale on Great Headphones Right Now

We don't care why you want new headphones. Jackhammer on the street, the return of the commute, purely perfect music listening, crowning accessory of the workout fit...all are valid reasons. We endorse them each and every excuse to hook yourself with a better sound experience. Because, frankly, not owning a pair of great headphones or next-level earbuds is doing yourself a disservice.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

The 11 Most Popular Minnesota Products For Sale on Etsy Right Now

It's hard to beat Etsy for unique hand-made arts and crafts with the convenience of home delivery by mail. My wife loves Etsy. She's purchased a fair number of items for herself or as gifts for friends and family there. She's even considered selling her own paintings there. You can find all sorts of unique gems on Etsy -- from jewelry to bags, clothing to home décor, furniture to toys, art, craft supplies, tools and more -- there's just about anything you could possibly want and plenty more you didn't know you wanted!
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

It's Black Friday in July: Here are the best sales to shop right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Not to surprise you or anything but, if you haven't noticed, summer is almost over. Though July may be coming to an end, that doesn't mean summer savings events are done yet. Fortunately, numerous retailers are taking the busiest shopping day of the year and bringing discounts on tech, clothing and more four months early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy