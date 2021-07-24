NBC officially announces hiring of Maria Taylor, featuring her on-air during Olympic opening ceremonies coverage
On Friday, NBC announced the hiring of former ESPN reporter and host Maria Taylor, which had been expected since her official departure from ESPN Wednesday. Taylor will start her role at NBC with the Olympics, and will also be a part of the network’s NFL coverage and their coverage of other sports. NBC formally made the announcement during its (tape-delayed) coverage of the Olympic opening ceremonies Friday night. Here’s host Mike Tirico introducing Taylor (who was at another NBC broadcasting location in Tokyo, the Tokyo Bay Terrace), and Taylor setting up a segment on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team:awfulannouncing.com
