Clay Walker’s Cowboy Hat Holds a Unique Meaning to Him

Loretta Lynn is a country legend responsible for country music hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "Honky Tonk Girl" and more, but the singer-songwriter also lent her bubbly Southern personality to a collection of commercials for Crisco shortening throughout the 1980s. The Hurricane Mills, Tennessee artist became the spokeswoman for Crisco in 1979 and a slew of TV commercials featuring her down home, Southern cooking followed. The now-retro ads often showed scenes of Lynn enjoying her famous pie, fried chicken or cake with her husband Doo, her children and her grandchildren. Lynn's family members were always over the moon with her cooking and baking skills in the ads, and Lynn would explain that Crisco was the reason for her food's delectable taste and texture. Lynn would often end the commercials with the tag line, "Crisco will do you proud every time," while smiling into the camera.