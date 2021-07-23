Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Clay Walker’s Cowboy Hat Holds a Unique Meaning to Him

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country music star Clay Walker and his cowboy hat are inseparable. They’ve been together since his career started in 1994. If you catch Clay Walker singing “Dreaming With My Eyes Open” and see him wearing a cowboy hat, then know that it’s the same one he wears today. Recently, the...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Hats#Multiple Sclerosis#Black Hat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Tennessee StateBakersfield Californian

CESAREO GARASA: Texas to Tennessee to Bako, Clay Walker brings the country

Local country music fans will be in for a treat when Justin Moore and Clay Walker perform at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Aug. 12, just in time for Buck Owens' birthday. "I love Bakersfield," Walker said during a phone interview from Beaumont, Texas. "Bakersfield is rich in country music history, obviously, with Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and others that turned country music on its ear. It wasn't just different, it was phenomenal. It really started a movement."
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Celebritieswbch.com

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire + more taking part in CMT Giants tribute to Charley Pride

Some of the largest-looming icons in country music are lining up to pay their respects to Charley Pride, the trailblazing music legend who died last winter. Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and Darius Rucker are all among the artists participating in CMT’s upcoming TV special dedicated to Pride’s life and legacy. Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the special will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Opens Up About Losing His Siblings In New Docuseries, 'We're Not Promised Another Day'

If you're a longtime fan of Luke Bryan, you might be familiar with the country star's rise to fame amid multiple family tragedies. He initially postponed moving to Nashville to follow his dreams after his older brother Chris passed away in a car accident, but the pain and loss didn't stop there. Bryan and family suffered another loss years later with the loss of Bryan's older sister Kelly and her husband, Ben Lee Chesire.
MusicPopculture

Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
wnypapers.com

Lauren Alaina is 'Sitting Pretty On Top of the World'

New album set for Sept. 3, now available for preorder. Multi-Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina will release her new and most personal and soul-shifting album, “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World,” on Friday, Sept. 3. Her third full-length album for Mercury Records Nashville follows on the heels of two critically acclaimed career-changing EPs released in 2020, “Getting Good” and “Getting Over Him.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: Brock Lesnar Spotted At A Music Festival Rocking A Cowboy Hat

Former WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar was spotted at the Twin Cities Summer Jam music festival in Shakopee, Minnesota over the weekend. During the three-day event, Lesnar was sporting a cowboy hat and goatee. You can check out some photos of Lesnar at the festival below. Lesnar last worked for WWE...
Hurricane Mills, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Loretta Lynn's Crisco Commercials Were Country Cookin' Classics

Loretta Lynn is a country legend responsible for country music hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "Honky Tonk Girl" and more, but the singer-songwriter also lent her bubbly Southern personality to a collection of commercials for Crisco shortening throughout the 1980s. The Hurricane Mills, Tennessee artist became the spokeswoman for Crisco in 1979 and a slew of TV commercials featuring her down home, Southern cooking followed. The now-retro ads often showed scenes of Lynn enjoying her famous pie, fried chicken or cake with her husband Doo, her children and her grandchildren. Lynn's family members were always over the moon with her cooking and baking skills in the ads, and Lynn would explain that Crisco was the reason for her food's delectable taste and texture. Lynn would often end the commercials with the tag line, "Crisco will do you proud every time," while smiling into the camera.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos. “So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean said, teeing up Wallen’s entrance. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan asked. At that, Wallen, barrel-chested in a black T-shirt and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy