MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At least 200 Minneapolis police officers have left the force in the 14 months since the murder of George Floyd and the days of unrest that followed. According to a law firm representing many of the officers, the departures are due to mental health struggles such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression. One of those officers opened up about his decision to quit a job he loved and how he is now trying to help other first responders who may feel isolated and alone.