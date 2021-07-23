Crumbl Cookies Now Open In Evansville
Evansville's newest cookie shop has officially opened and it's amazing. Crumbl Cookies, located on Burkhardt Road on Evansville's east side held its grand opening event today. For those who don't know, Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie shop that prides itself on making huge, warm, and fresh cookies of all kinds. They are known for their chocolate chip cookies but they have a huge variety. Crumbl Cookies also has a weekly rotating menu that gives you a variety of new and unique flavors to choose from each week.103gbfrocks.com
