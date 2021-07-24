Cancel
Ninth Circuit rules against Calif. Gov. Newsom order barring private school in-person teaching

By Caitlin McFall
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Ninth Circuit court on Friday ruled against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus mandates that barred private school children from receiving in-person teaching. In a suit brought forward in July 2020 by the Dhillon Law Group, 20 plaintiffs challenged an order by Newsom that barred in-person teaching in 32 counties – a mandate that affected 80 percent of California’s children.

