Ninth Circuit rules against Calif. Gov. Newsom order barring private school in-person teaching
The California Ninth Circuit court on Friday ruled against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus mandates that barred private school children from receiving in-person teaching. In a suit brought forward in July 2020 by the Dhillon Law Group, 20 plaintiffs challenged an order by Newsom that barred in-person teaching in 32 counties – a mandate that affected 80 percent of California’s children.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 0