On Good Things Utah this morning – We are talking about the Tokyo Games on the show today. Team USA came ready to compete and had several big athletic performances over the weekend! Chase Kalisz got things started, claiming the first American gold at the Olympic pool. By the time the morning was done, the powerhouse team had a whole bunch of medals. Six of them in all, quite a start Sunday for the U.S. in the post-Michael Phelps era. “I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off,” said Kalisz, who won the 400-meter individual medley. There was room for others to shine, as well. Host Japan won a swimming gold, Tunisia claimed a surprising spot atop the medal podium, and the mighty Australian women set the first world record of the competition in the 4×100 freestyle relay.