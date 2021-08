Trey Murphy III (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) We have arrived; the day of the 2021 NBA Draft is here for the Chicago Bulls faithful. And while this could be a rather pedestrian draft night for the Bulls on July 29, it is exciting to see where this front office will take the direction of this franchise next. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley could be looking at a calmer night in this year’s draft than last fall. But that doesn’t mean that there’s still not pressure on the shoulders or Karnisovas and Eversley in this draft.