IOWA CITY — With its season on the line and only three outs worth of life remaining, the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team showed its heart Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles staged a dramatic two-run rally to extend the Iowa Class 3A state championship at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field. But top-ranked Marion answered right back to earn a thrilling 7-6 victory in a battle of two teams seeking their first state titles.