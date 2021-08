The pandemic wasn’t exactly what JD Greeley had in mind for a birthday present in 2020, but that’s what he got. On his 17th birthday, March 13, 2020, Greeley was told that his junior baseball at Pocono Mountain West was being shut down due to the spiking number of COVID-19 cases. When it started, Greeley, like many in local sports, thought it was just going to be a temporary thing and he was ...