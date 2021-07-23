The 8 Most Mouthwatering Nachos to Try in Portland

Social life is back (at least for now?) and along with that comes one of our favorite snacks for sharing with friends: nachos. They’re best eaten on the spot rather than in a to-go container, and go down great with beers or cocktails. In our fair city, you’ll find classic bar nachos with add-ons like melted shredded cheese, beans, jalapeños, and sour cream, as well as more unusual toppings like Kay's Bar's mole with chicken tinga, Grind Wit Tryz's ahi poke, Nacheaux's fried crawfish, and Expatriate's lemongrass ground beef. And nachos aren’t just for omnivores—there are some excellent vegan nachos out there, too. Read on for our top picks.