Delhi will reopen schools after monitoring situation in other states, says Kejriwal

Jul. 23—Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Friday that his government will keep an eye on the states where schools are being reopened to learn about their experiences before deciding on when to reopen schools in the Capital. Kejriwal insisted that the schools should ideally only be opened after vaccination has been done. "The ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. We will see for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide. Parents are still worried about their child's safety," he told reporters.