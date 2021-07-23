Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Crash claims life of N.C. man

By From staff reports
Brunswicktimes Gazette
 9 days ago

BRUNSWICK COUNTY – Eric Salas, 31, of Snow Camp, North Carolina died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 85. Sergeant Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said the accident occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. at the 24-mile marker. The driver of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the roadway, and sideswiped a 2008 Acura. The Freightliner continued off the roadway into the tree line, striking several trees before jack knifing. The driver and passenger of the Acura suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner died at the scene from injuries sustained by the crash. The male driver of the Acura, Kaven E. Kamger-Dayhoff and the male passenger, Kevin Figueroa, both of Maryland suffered minor injuries.

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Snow Camp, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Virginia State Police#Freightliner#Acura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy