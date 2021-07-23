Crash claims life of N.C. man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY – Eric Salas, 31, of Snow Camp, North Carolina died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 85. Sergeant Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said the accident occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. at the 24-mile marker. The driver of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the roadway, and sideswiped a 2008 Acura. The Freightliner continued off the roadway into the tree line, striking several trees before jack knifing. The driver and passenger of the Acura suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner died at the scene from injuries sustained by the crash. The male driver of the Acura, Kaven E. Kamger-Dayhoff and the male passenger, Kevin Figueroa, both of Maryland suffered minor injuries.