West Bengal Madrasah result 2021 declared at result.wbbme.org, direct link
Jul. 23—West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on July 23 declared results for the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams. The results were declared in the press conference at 11 am at the conference hall (3rd Floor) of Mulana Abdul Kalam Azad, DD-45, Sector-I Kolkata-700064, Saltlake city. Students who have appeared in these exams can check their results on the official website, result.wbbme.org or wbresults.nic.in.www.tribuneledgernews.com
