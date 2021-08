The past year of home-bound entertainment has, if anything, afforded music lovers plenty of time to listen to their audio systems. It’s also given me an opportunity to dig in—and add to—my vinyl collection, buying more records than I need through online sellers. But, bordering on being diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder, I like my stuff perfect. Which is why, unlike most collectors, I tend to buy only sealed LPs, records that haven’t had a breath of oxygen in years, hermetic in their original shrink wrap or heat-sealed plastic sleeves.