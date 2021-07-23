New police station drives BV trustee work session
Here’s what’s in store for next week’s board of trustees meeting. Funding for a new police station on Gregg Drive will be the focus of a work session beginning at 6 p.m. “We are looking to finalize our approach to funding—the capital stack, the combination of things that we would use to pay for it,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. If approved, he said the project would move into architecture and site planning in the fall.www.chaffeecountytimes.com
