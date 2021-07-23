KC man injured after his truck hits a semi while allegedly trying to elude police in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was injured in a Clay County accident involving a semi Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Craig J. Harris, 40, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Missouri 210, at Great Midwest Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Friday. He was attempting to elude law enforcement, ran a red light and struck a Kenworth, driven by Joshua E. Hartsock, 26, of Bates City. Harris was transported by Kansas City Fire to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries.www.kmzu.com
