When Version1 and T1 meet in the first round of NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers Two tomorrow, a lot of firsts are going to occur. This is the first time these two teams have ever met. It’s the first match V1 are playing with Zellsis since Masters Two Reykjavík following his suspension for Challengers One, and it’s the first Challengers main event T1’s brax has qualified for. But more importantly than all that, it’s the result of seven years of NA CS:GO history that would be impossible to recreate today.