Los Angeles County, CA

COVID Cases Up 80% In LA County, Burbank Hospital Reconstructs COVID Unit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County is reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases, the first time since mid-February the daily number has topped 3,000. Another seven deaths are also being reported.

