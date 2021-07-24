COVID Cases Up 80% In LA County, Burbank Hospital Reconstructs COVID Unit

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Only 45% of Black residents and 54% of Latinx residents living in Los Angeles County have been fully vaccinated, compared with 66% of white residents, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Clinicians care for COVID-19 patients in the improvised COVID unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood on July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
And on Friday, the county reported 3,606 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,297,032 positive cases and 24,676 deaths. The daily test positivity...
