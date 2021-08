The Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees have reopened the application timeline for the vacant Area 1 seat. The Board had set interviews for applicants for appointment to the Board but , at a special meeting on July 20 , there was only one applicant. The board decided to reopen the application period. The new deadline is Thursday , July 29. Another special meeting will be held on Monday , August 2 at which time applicants will be interviewed. An appointment may also occur at that meeting.