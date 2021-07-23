Superintendent Suggests Keeping Mask Mandate for 4th Grade and Older
School will be back in session for Washoe County School District (WCSD) students in less than three weeks. The school district has a lot of work to do before then. There's still a shortage of staff in various departments. According to the district superintendent, Dr. Kristen McNeill, there's a need to fill 41 bus driver positions, nine pupil transportation assistants, 75 positions in nutrition services, 84 teacher aids, 21 assistants in special education and about 52 positions in housekeeping.www.ktvn.com
Comments / 6