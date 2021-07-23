Cancel
Washoe County, NV

Superintendent Suggests Keeping Mask Mandate for 4th Grade and Older

By Michelle Lorenzo
KTVN.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool will be back in session for Washoe County School District (WCSD) students in less than three weeks. The school district has a lot of work to do before then. There's still a shortage of staff in various departments. According to the district superintendent, Dr. Kristen McNeill, there's a need to fill 41 bus driver positions, nine pupil transportation assistants, 75 positions in nutrition services, 84 teacher aids, 21 assistants in special education and about 52 positions in housekeeping.

