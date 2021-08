LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas tourism economy suffered about a $34 billion loss as a result of COVID-19, a new study found. The findings were detailed in a new report by Applied Analysis for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The total economic impact of the pandemic on the tourism industry was estimated at $34 billion when accounting for direct visitor spending, suppliers and vendors and employee spending. It marks a 53.5% cut to the economy from 2019 to 2020.