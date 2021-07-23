Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

New Jersey state senator calls for federal help in tax fight with New York

By Todd DeFeo
Posted by 
The Center Square
The Center Square
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – A state senator is calling for New Jersey to step up its fight with New York over taxing remote workers, and he’s looking to Washington for help. New York tax officials contend New Jersey residents must still pay income tax in the Empire State even if they worked remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that New York state tax officials were auditing New Jersey residents’ tax returns.

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New Hampshire State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Bob Menendez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Rate#The Wall Street Journal#D New Jersey#The U S Supreme Court#Salt#Congressional#New Jerseyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Posted by
The Center Square

Fiscal 2022 bill includes billions for rail, Northeast Corridor

(The Center Square) – The seven-bill fiscal 2022 appropriations package the U.S. House of Representatives passed includes billions of dollars for rail projects. The House on Thursday voted, 219-208, to pass the roughly $600 billion HR 4502, a so-called “minibus” package. The $84.1 billion transit portion of the legislation includes...
EconomyPosted by
The Center Square

Report: New York among top states with bonded debt burdens

(The Center Square) – On a per-capita basis, New York ranked the seventh highest state across the country with long-range bonded debt burdens, according to a recently released study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, recently released its annual report on states’ bonded debt obligations, based on available data...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Center Square

Shaheen seeks PFAS testing on military bases

(The Center Square) – Members of the military would be tested regularly for exposure to a group of substances known as "forever chemicals" under a proposal filed by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The plan calls for regular blood testing and health screening for service members at more than 600...
Public HealthPosted by
The Center Square

North Carolina to check state employees' vaccination status

(The Center Square) – North Carolina will start verifying the vaccination status of government workers under an executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday. Cooper and health officials said the order is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 and encouraging more people to get vaccinated. It comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus triggered a rise in COVID-19 cases. The order also changes recent guidance for mask wearing in K-12 schools.
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Center Square

Minnesota governments and associations spent $10 million lobbying in 2020

(The Center Square) – Local governments are spending more taxpayer money on lobbying year-over-year, according to a report released Thursday by State Auditor Julie Blaha. “Over the past five years, local government expenditures have increased by 11 percent on staff and contract lobbyists,” Blaha said in a statement. “When adjusted for inflation, the increase is approximately 4 percent.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy