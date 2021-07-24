Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez leaves Friday’s game vs. Yankees in 2nd inning due to migraine symptoms

He threw just 25 pitches.

Eduardo Rodriguez leaves Friday's game in the second inning. Elise Amendola/AP Photo

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez left Friday’s game against the New York Yankees in the second inning due to migraine symptoms after throwing just 25 pitches.

The left-hander retired the side in order in the first, but he ran into trouble right away in the second. Gary Sánchez walked, Gleyber Torres singled to left, and Brett Gardner plated Sánchez on a double to left to make it 1-0 Yankees in an eventual 6-2 Red Sox win.

Moments after Gardner’s hit, the Red Sox gathered on the mound with Rodriguez hunched over, and manager Alex Cora helped accompany him to the dugout.

“Hopefully this is something we can contain,” Cora said. “Hopefully he doesn’t miss a start.”

Cora said Rodriguez is typically very talkative in the dugout, but he was subdued and largely kept to himself Friday. He said it looked like Rodriguez was having trouble concentrating, adding that it’s unclear how much the issue will linger, if at all.

“We’ve got to see how reacts tonight, he feels tomorrow, and we go from there,” Cora said.

Right-hander Phillips Valdez came on in relief and struck out the side (he did hit one batter) as the Yankees stranded the bases loaded.

The Red Sox had just recalled Valdez from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day, as they placed right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura on the 10-day injured list due to right tricep inflammation. Valdez was 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA in 20 games with the Red Sox entering Friday. It was his first Major League appearance since June 9.

“I was ready for whatever it was that Alex needed,” Valdez said through a translator.

Rodriguez had a serious bout with COVID-19 and myocarditis that caused him to miss the entire shortened 2020 season.

He entered this matchup 7-5 with a 5.19 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA in his last five starts. His final line Friday was one inning, two hits, one earned run, one strikeout, and one walk.