Kansas Policy Institute lays out plan to increase student success

By Kimberly James
thecentersquare.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – By "Giving Kids a Fighting Chance," the Kansas Policy Institute aims to improve the state of K-12 education in Kansas. "The lack of accountability for improving achievement, combined with education officials giving parents a false impression of high achievement, is depriving tens of thousands of students of having a chance to be successful in life," Dave Trabert, CEO of Kansas Policy Institute, told The Center Square. "According to the Kansas Department of Education, there are more high school students below grade level in Kansas than are on track for college and career. But state and local education officials falsely claim Kansas is among the top ten states for student achievement."

