Friday's COVID report includes 375 additional cases in Minnesota

By KWLM News
willmarradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported 375 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's pandemic total to just over 609,000. Of that number, just over 599,000 victims have recovered. There were 2 more deaths reported, bringing the state's death toll to 7,650. Locally, 6 cases were reported in Stearns County, 3 in Meeker and Pope, 2 in Kandiyohi and 1 in Renville County. The figures were based on approximately 11,000 test results. 56% of the residents in Kandiyohi County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

