Friday's COVID report includes 375 additional cases in Minnesota

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 525 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,217,857 cases and 27,813 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 302 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 63 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,457,657 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,629,038 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 61.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...