Beat Saber has been the undisputed leader of the pack when it comes to rhythm action games for a long time now. Despite a number of extra song packs that have varied the range of musical genres the overall mix favours an electronic feel. Other games have come and gone with many clones and rip-offs over the years. Ragnaröck takes a different approach by bringing together a perfect combination of aesthetic and musical styles to offer up a VR experience that feels like a natural evolution of Guitar Hero rather than an attempt to imitate Beat Saber. Best played with a horn of mead and a massive beard, Ragnaröck looks set to be my new workout game of choice.