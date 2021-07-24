Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The big story this weekend will be the high heat and the smaller rain chances over NWFL. We will see rain chances at 30% Saturday and mainly near the coast w/highs in the upper 80s (coast) and low to mid 90s (inland). Feels like temps will be over 100. As we head into Sunday the rain chances drop to just 20% w/highs in the 90s. The rain chances will remain lower Monday, but by Tuesday/Wednesday the rain chances will again increase.