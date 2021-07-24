Cancel
How to Watch Olympic Gymnastics Team All-Around at Tokyo Games

By Marsha Green
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA will take center stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the artistic gymnastics team all-around competition. Simone Biles will lead Team USA for the women, which will include three first-time Olympians: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. The four team members are overwhelming favorites to win Team USA's third consecutive Olympic title in women's team gymnastics. The U.S. women are undefeated since winning the team silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, and they look to continue that success.

