Sands’ Singapore property casino shut down for COVID-19 cleaning
The casino at Las Vegas Sands’ iconic Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore has been closed while the company addresses new COVID-19 alerts established by the government. “In view of the heightened COVID-19 situation in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands will be operating on revised capacities and stricter measures across property, in support of the government’s latest efforts,” the company said in a post on its website.www.reviewjournal.com
