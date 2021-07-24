Comic-Con @ Home 2021: ‘Rick and Morty’ Panel Discusses Season Five So Far

Comic-Con International, held virtually last year due to the pandemic, failed to capture the revelry and excitement of the in-person event in San Diego, but there were some cool moments nonetheless. This year is no exception. Already in full swing, SDCC’s “Comic-Con@Home” weekend has all the entertainment-news-breaking panels and deep dive discussion about movies, comics, games, animation, and more that fans could want on their computer screens. Marvel and Warner Bros. aren’t involved as they usually are, but quite a few films and TV shows are. The Walking Dead. Dr. Who, The Simpsons, Masters of the Universe, Rick and Morty, Family Guy, Lucifer, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Bob’s Burgers, plus celebrations for the work of Todd McFarlane and Robert Kirkman and sneak peeks at the highly anticipated new Chucky TV series (pictured) and the Dexter revamp. Go to https://www.youtube.com/user/comiccon to watch. More info at https://www.comic-con.org.