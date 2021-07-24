Comic-Con @ Home 2021: ‘Rick and Morty’ Panel Discusses Season Five So Far
Entering the halfway point for Comic-Con @ Home 2021, Adult Swim’s original animated hit series Rick and Morty assembled an intergalactic panel of cast and crew for a half-hour conversation revolving around the newly released fifth season. The panel saw moderator, and voice of Mr. Goldenfold from the series, Brandon Johnson (Ingrid Goes West) bounce around to talk about some of the season’s key points with creator Dan Harmon (Community), showrunner and executive producer Scott Marder (The Mick), Spencer Grammer (Greek) who voices Summer, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) who voices Beth, and Chris Parnell (Archer) who voices Jerry. A noticeable absence was co-creator and voice of the titular character, Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites).television.mxdwn.com
