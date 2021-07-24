Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Buffalo Sabres select University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres select University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 pick in NHL draft. The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Michigan#Nhl Draft#Seattle#Ap#The Seattle Times#The Associated Press#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLChicago Sun-Times

Owen Power, a Chicago Steel product, picked 1st by Sabres in NHL Draft

A year ago, defenseman Owen Power was coping with the abrupt end of another strong Chicago Steel season and scrambling to stay in shape during the height of the pandemic. ‘‘I’ve just been trying to keep busy outside, whether it’s putting on the rollerblades, going for a skate, or playing volleyball or basketball with my siblings,’’ he told the Sun-Times in April 2020. ‘‘Anything, really. Just trying to stay active.’’
NHLaudacy.com

Sabres pick winger Viljami Marjala with 159th overall selection in 2021 NHL Draft

Back in late March, the Buffalo Sabres traded veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a third and fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the Sabres ended up with the 95th overall pick in Round 3, as well as the 159th overall pick in Round 5.
NHLBuffalo News

Five things to know about new Sabres defenseman Owen Power

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams declined to tip his hand ahead of the NHL Entry Draft, but in the end, Adams selected the player that scouts and analysts presumed would go first overall: University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power. Power, a 6-foot-6 left shot defenseman ranked by NHL Central Scouting...
NHLBuffalo News

Owen Power, William Eklund headline Sabres' debate with No. 1 draft pick

There was no question that Rasmus Dahlin was going to be the Buffalo Sabres’ choice when then-general manager Jason Botterill stepped to the podium inside Dallas’ American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018. Dahlin was the consensus top prospect, a remarkable young defenseman with a skill set that scouts compared...
NHLSun-Journal

NHL notebook: Sabres added Flyers first-round pick in trade for defenseman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres launched their offseason overhaul Friday by trading veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers. Buffalo acquired fifth-year defenseman Robert Hagg and the Flyers first-round pick, 14th overall, in a trade struck hours before the Sabres were scheduled to select first in the NHL draft. The acquired pick from Philadelphia is actually 13th in the draft order after the NHL stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their first-round pick, 11th overall, for testing players in violation of NHL combine policy.
NHLLas Vegas Herald

Sabres select D Owen Power No. 1 overall

The Buffalo Sabres selected 6-foot-6 defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night in Secaucus, N.J. It's the second time in the past four years the Sabres used the No. 1 pick to select a defenseman. They chose Rasmus Dahlin first overall in 2018.
NHLESPN

NHL trade grades: Buffalo Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia Flyers for a first-round draft pick

We had a feeling that trades would heat up as the start of the 2021 NHL draft approached, and heat up they have. In a continuation of his offseason blue-line makeover, Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher traded the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 draft, defenseman Robert Hagg and a 2023 second-round pick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Draft Recap: Owen Power’s potential and future role on Sabres

RIGA, LATVIA - JUNE 06: Owen Power #25 of Canada in action during the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Gold Medal Game game between Canada and Finland at Arena Riga on June 6, 2021 in Riga, Latvia. Canada defeated Finland 3-2. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images) After an eventful week...
NHLWKBW-TV

Power selected #1, Ristolainen and Reinhart trades headline busy draft for Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres had a busy weekend at the 2021 NHL Draft which included two first round picks, nine picks on day two, and two significant trades. Prior to the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday, the Sabres traded defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Robert Hagg, the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and a 2023 second round pick.
NHLaudacy.com

Sabres select Isak Rosén with 14th overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft

With the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres select Swedish winger Isak Rosén from Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League. The Sabres acquired the 14th overall pick in the draft earlier in the day on Friday as part of the Rasmus Ristolainen trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. Buffalo also received a second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and defenseman Robert Hägg as part of the deal.
NHLNHL

NHL Draft profile: Owen Power

Defenseman expected to go No. 1 blends size, skating and some offensive skill. BlueJackets.com is running feature stories profiling the top nine players in our consensus poll for the upcoming NHL Draft, which is scheduled to begin Friday. Columbus will select fifth overall in the draft with the chance to add a high-level player -- likely from this group -- to the organization.
NHLSeattle Times

Stars keep some depth at forward by re-signing Kiviranta

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta on Saturday, giving a $2.1 million, two-year contract to one of their playoff standouts from a run to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Kiviranta will bring depth up front for Dallas after scoring a career-high 11 points (six goals,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy