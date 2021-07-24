Future of Morgan Hill: Watch the full event on development and hospitality in this South County city (Video)

Your recent profile of Rob Hale, the head of Granite Telecommunications and the FoxRock company has prompted me to write to you and your readers. There is no denying Rob Hale is a magnanimous and generous man. Unfortunately, his generosity does not extend to the residents of the Hospital Hill neighborhood, including myself. Upon completion of the Hospital Hill project I do not believe we will say, “Wow, this is cool,” as Hale said in the July 2 Patriot Ledger article about his development that is underway.