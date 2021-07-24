Cancel
Future of Morgan Hill: Watch the full event on development and hospitality in this South County city (Video)

By J. Jennings Moss
What to know about real estate development, business opportunities and tourism in the city of Morgan Hill. Leading Change: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business. How are Silicon Valley companies working to make their workforces become more inclusive? What steps are they taking to develop a more diverse C-Suite? And will all of this lead to meaningful change for the better?

