State Legislature’s Modest Efforts to Permit Increased Density in Residential Neighborhoods are Necessary Steps Toward Ending the State’s Housing Crisis

By Kenneth Stahl
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 8 days ago
The California state Legislature is currently considering two bills that would permit –not require – small increases in density in residential neighborhoods. These bills, Senate Bills 9 and 10, will go a long way toward addressing the severe housing crisis that is threatening our state’s future, while placing minimal impacts on existing communities. The worst that can be said about these bills is that some Orange County neighborhoods will have to make room for a few new neighbors, but that will hardly “ruin” them, as Tina Richards argued in a recent op-ed. Welcoming some more neighbors is the least we can all do at a time when our state is struggling with an epidemic of homelessness. If you agree, call or write your state Assemblymember and ask them to support these bills.

