Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with IPX8 rating

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than a month, Samsung will officially reveal the new foldable phones. They will be the new premium phone offering from the South Korean tech giant. The duo will replace the Galaxy Note 21 series that has been cancelled. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are entering the foldable phone category. A lot of details have been leaked and mentioned but in the coming days and until the Galaxy Unpacked event, expect more will be revealed.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Design#Galaxy Z Fold 3#South Korean#Galaxy Unpacked#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
RetailAndroid Headlines

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, Watch 4 & Buds 3 Prices Leaked In Retail Listings

Samsung recently confirmed the date for its next Unpacked event, but not before a mountain of leaks over the past couple of months revealed pretty much everything we need to know. Five new devices are coming – Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2. We already know almost every important detail about these devices. If there’s anything that still needs confirmation, that’s their price. A new leak has now shed some light on this.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch in 3 Colorways

By now, we are already aware that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with other devices at the Galaxy Unpacked that will be hosted on 11th August, later this year. There is a plethora of available information on all the devices that are expected to be launched, so surprises are rare.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 official case comes with an S Pen holder

Ah, yes. Before the official reveal, we can always expect more information will be revealed about a product. Details may be coming straight from the company or mysterious sources. The latest we have about the already confirmed Galaxy Z Fold 3 are exclusive renders of the official case for the phone. We can also confirm the S-Pen support as shown by the images of the Samsung S Pen case. We’re just not sure if these protective case will also be revealed on August 11.
Electronicsdroid-life.com

Samsung is Crazy With Their Galaxy Z Fold 3 Reservation Program

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. As a part of last night’s announcement for the upcoming Unpacked event, Samsung opened reservations for the devices they plan to show off, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While I’m sure six people will be interested in the Z Flip 3, the Fold 3 is the headline grabber and the device we’re most excited to see.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Did dbrand just leak the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

At this point we have a pretty good idea about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design, we’ve only seen render images from leakers. Dbrand on the other hand went ahead and published a page for the upcoming foldable flagship, giving us a final look at the confirmed design.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Which of these Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors is your favorite?

Dbrand has shown at least some of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s color options ahead of launch. Black, green, and silver appear to be your main options. Samsung may announce the foldable phone on August 11. Colors are a big part of any Samsung phone launch, and that appears truer...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Watch: Samsung highlights BlackBerry, Motorola in Galaxy Z Fold 3 teaser

Samsung has released a teaser trailer for its August 11 Unpacked event. The video also gives us a fleeting glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung confirmed yesterday that it would be launching two new foldable phones at its August 11 Unpacked event, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now, the company has issued a teaser trailer for the event (seen above), highlighting the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Reserving a Galaxy Z Fold 3 for Free Makes Sense

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Once Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11, the reservation period will be over and the extra bonuses they are offering will be gone. If you have even the slightest bit of interest in buying Samsung’s next foldable devices, you should put your name on the list to register.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other prices leak ahead of Unpacked

It’s official - Samsung Unpacked will be on August 11, and we’re expecting a slew of devices to be revealed thanks to months of rumors, including the eagerly-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. But a new leak has given us a fascinating list of info we haven’t heard before: what each device will supposedly cost.
NFLpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumor round-up

In this rumor round-up, we’ve gathered all of the information we could find about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and summarized it for you. The next generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has leaked extensively in the past few weeks and months. Most of the important bits and pieces have already been uncovered in recent leaks, leaving nothing to the imagination, which would explain why Samsung started a war on leakers and sent out warnings.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

July 2021 Security Update Reaches The Galaxy Z Fold 2

The July 2021 Android security patch is now making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung has released the latest security update for its second-gen Fold in Germany. The rollout began over the weekend and should reach more users in the country in the coming days. The new update should also reach many other territories over the course of this week.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Patent Images Show A Galaxy Z Flip With A Rotating Camera

With just under three weeks until the next Unpacked event, all eyes are on Samsung. While the company is getting ready for that, it’s still making time to work on future devices. A new series of patent images, spotted by Let’s Go Digital, shows us a Galaxy Z Flip with a rotating camera.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Latest leak reveals Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will feature IP8X water-resistance

We’ve just seen those hi-res marketing renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from WinFuture and now we have a shotgun pattern of details about Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones from another serial leaker. It seems that for the very first time, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 will sport IP8X water resistance, thereby solving one of the main worries many had regarding foldable smartphones. We’ve got a few other interesting factoids for you after the break.

Comments / 0

Community Policy