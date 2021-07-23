Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with IPX8 rating
In less than a month, Samsung will officially reveal the new foldable phones. They will be the new premium phone offering from the South Korean tech giant. The duo will replace the Galaxy Note 21 series that has been cancelled. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are entering the foldable phone category. A lot of details have been leaked and mentioned but in the coming days and until the Galaxy Unpacked event, expect more will be revealed.androidcommunity.com
