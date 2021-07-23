Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Video: ‘The View’ host says Second Amendment ‘designed to protect slavery’

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe View host Sunny Hostin claimed the Second Amendment was “designed to protect slavery” during a discussion of gun rights in America on the show Friday. “If you look at the history of the NRA for decades, the NRA has pushed legislation that not only supported a lot of gun ownership and the proliferation of guns, but also stifled the study and spread of information about the causes gun violence,” Hostin said. “The right to bear arms was designed to protect slavery, right? Our founding fathers and others, they wanted to be able to empower a local militia group to basically put down slave revolts and protect plantation owners.”

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 95

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Ana Navarro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Slavery#Nra#Republican#Cnn#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Second Amendment latest issue to be reframed — wrongly — as 'racist'

Racism seems to be the most common denominator of today’s political controversies. Issues long debated over other grounds — the Senate's filibuster rule, voter ID laws, even standardized testing, math, statistics and meritocracy — have all been reframed as a choice between racism and equality. The reframing of such issues...
Politicsmilwaukeeindependent.com

Avoiding mob rule: Why the Second Amendment does not protect vigilantes who masquerade as militia

When a federal judge in California struck down the state’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons in early June 2021, he added a volatile new issue to the gun-rights debate. The ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez, does not take effect immediately, because California has 30 days to appeal the rejection of its assault weapons ban. Most coverage has focused on Benitez’s provocative analogy between an AR-15 and a Swiss army knife. But the case raises troubling questions about the meaning and proper role of “militias” under the Second Amendment.
Detroit, MIwdet.org

The Right to Bear Arms and Rock Out: The Second Amendment’s Influence on Music

The Second Amendment has sparked significant conflict, but no matter what side of the debate you’re on, you can’t deny the impact of the right to bear arms on our culture. As part of 101.9 FM WDET’s Book Club, we’re inviting the Detroit region to examine and discuss the text that impacts every resident of the United States: The Constitution. Whether you’re revisiting the documents or reading them for the first time, join us in reading along and engaging in civil conversations with your community.
PoliticsSlate

“Braided In”: The Second Amendment and Anti-Blackness

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Continuing Amicus’ summer season of deep dives into books, films, and ideas beyond the confines of the Supreme...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Second Amendment a liberty misunderstood, underappreciated

I've long suspected that there's a local organized network of anti-gun activists who continually churn out gun-ban propaganda. To denigrate the Second Amendment, Martin McCaw claims that a Trump-supported "militia" stormed the Capitol on January 6. No: The Capitol occupiers were demonstrators, not militia. Militias repel invasions, attacks and tyranny, not start them.
Politicsaninjusticemag.com

The Constitution Was Designed to Protect White Supremacists

Unchecked freedom brings out the absolute worst in humanity. It’s sickening how many people claim tolerating their selfish, ignorant, and oppressive behavior is “necessary” in order to live in a “free” society. If “freedom” means owning slaves, sex trafficking minors, or slaughtering children in mass shootings then I want nothing...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

ACLU says Second Amendment is racist

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) asserted on Sunday that the Second Amendment’s foundation is racist. “Racism is foundational to the Second Amendment and its inclusion in the Bill of Rights,” the group tweeted. “Learn more from experts Carol Anderson and Charles Howard Candler on this episode of the At Liberty podcast.”
Politicsthekatynews.com

Paxton Joins Multistate Coalition in Protecting Second Amendment Rights

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a coalition of 26 states to protect the Second Amendment in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, which challenges New York’s law that allows only those who “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession” to carry a firearm outside the home. The Second Amendment explicitly promises the right to bear arms to every American – and does not leave them defenseless when they step outside of their homes.
Congress & Courtskentuckytoday.com

Barr votes to protect Hyde Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KT) - U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) voted for Republican legislation to preserve longstanding provisions in federal funding bills that prevent taxpayer funding for abortions. The Hyde amendment, and other pro-life language were stripped out of the annual appropriations package by House Democrats. The legislation backed today by...
Congress & Courtscrowrivermedia.com

Sen. Johnson co-sponsors bills to protect Americans’ First Amendment rights

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), along with Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) cosponsored legislation introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to combat the censorship coordination between Big Tech companies and governments across the globe, including the Biden administration. The Preserve Online Speech...
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Board: Second Amendment debate needs more research

Round two of the Second Amendment Sanctuary debate for the Baldwin Village Board was held July 14 during its monthly meeting. The Board heard from multiple speakers who spoke in favor of it. “I’m a little amazed and disappointed the Second Amendment even needs to be discussed,” said John Hiller....
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.

Comments / 95

Community Policy