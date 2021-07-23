Video: ‘The View’ host says Second Amendment ‘designed to protect slavery’

The View host Sunny Hostin claimed the Second Amendment was “designed to protect slavery” during a discussion of gun rights in America on the show Friday. “If you look at the history of the NRA for decades, the NRA has pushed legislation that not only supported a lot of gun ownership and the proliferation of guns, but also stifled the study and spread of information about the causes gun violence,” Hostin said. “The right to bear arms was designed to protect slavery, right? Our founding fathers and others, they wanted to be able to empower a local militia group to basically put down slave revolts and protect plantation owners.”