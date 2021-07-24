Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Carmella Says It Was ‘Weird’ To Be Watching Money in the Bank From Her Couch

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmella missed being at Money in the Bank this year, as she said in a new interview. The Smackdown star. who was the first winner of the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, was not part of last weekend’s show as she challenged for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on last week’s Smackdown and gets another shot tonight. She spoke with Sportskeeda and talked about how strange it was for her not to be on this year’s show.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money In The Bank#Combat#The Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Admit To ‘Mistake’ Firing Raw Star

WWE surprisingly brought Zelina Vega back and she was featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Back in 2020, Vega was released by the company due to a breach of contract. This came after her activity on OnlyFans, and it was considered the breach of contract as WWE had brought a new rule that didn’t allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEComicBook

Becky Lynch Pokes Fun at Photos Spotting Her in Fort Worth Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch has not been on WWE television since May 2020, where she announced she was pregnant with her first child. "The Man" and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December, and Lynch has since teased returning to WWE TV on a number of occasions. Reports broke earlier this week that while her return was not confirmed for Money in the Bank, she would be in attendance for the show at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Those reports were confirmed on Sunday afternoon when Carlos Cordova posted photos of Lynch, reporting that she was spotted running outside the venue and said hello to several fans before entering the building.
WWEringsidenews.com

Zelina Vega Cosplays As Liv Morgan To Troll Her Before Money In The Bank

Liv Morgan is a fan favorite to win Money in the Bank, but she’s not the odds-on favorite to pull down the briefcase. This won’t stop Morgan from catching plenty of shade from Zelina Vega. The recently returned SmackDown Superstar tweeted out a video of herself where she got into...
WWEFanSided

Money In The Bank Reddit live stream

Where to Watch Money In The Bank 2021. Money In The Bank spells a return to touring for the largest wrestling company in the world as the WWE returns to a touring schedule for the first time in 16 months. They will be airing Money In The Bank live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
WWEheraldstandard.com

Money in the Bank to set direction?

Sunday night, WWE returns in front of fans at a PPV for the first time in 16 months when it presents Money in the Bank. And while the ladder matches are always the top sale on the show, a returning star could ignite the WWE Universe. Becky Lynch, who last...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Men's Money In The Bank Winner Crowned At WWE Money In The Bank 2021

Big E has earned a ticket to his first-ever World Championship opportunity. The power of positivity has taken Big E all the way to the bank at Money in the Bank 2021 securing the victory with a big ending off the ladder to Seth Rollins, Big E was able to quickly make it up the ladder after a chaotic match to earn the Money in the Bank briefcase in his first-ever opportunity at it.
WWEculturemap.com

WWE presents Money In The Bank

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. WWE is back on the road again and is coming to Dickies Arena for the first time ever with Money In The Bank.
WWECNET

WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Start times, how to watch and NBC Peacock

Update: Check out our live updates of Money in the Bank 2021 here. The last WWE pay-per-view event to take place in front of a live crowd was WrestleMania -- and before that, it was Elimination Chamber last March. So the fact that a live audiences are back, and Money in the Bank will take place in front of a capacity crowd of real people, is a reason to watch unto itself.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Watch The WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show

You can watch the WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff show down below starting at 7:00 PM EST. The actual PPV event will air one hour later at 8:00 PM EST and will be a three-hour show. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos will...
WWEchatsports.com

[Watch] WWE Money in the Bank 2021 live stream: news, stories, match card and information

Money in the Bank 2021 will be the WWE’s first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view held in front of a full, live, paying audience since Elimination Chamber in March 2020. The weekend surrounding Money in the Bank represents WWE’s full-time return to holding shows on the road, starting with SmackDown on Friday, July 16 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Comments / 0

Community Policy