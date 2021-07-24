Carmella Says It Was ‘Weird’ To Be Watching Money in the Bank From Her Couch

Becky Lynch has not been on WWE television since May 2020, where she announced she was pregnant with her first child. "The Man" and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December, and Lynch has since teased returning to WWE TV on a number of occasions. Reports broke earlier this week that while her return was not confirmed for Money in the Bank, she would be in attendance for the show at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Those reports were confirmed on Sunday afternoon when Carlos Cordova posted photos of Lynch, reporting that she was spotted running outside the venue and said hello to several fans before entering the building.