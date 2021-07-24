Shawn Spears Says We’re In a ‘Special Moment’ For Wrestling, Doesn’t Always Want To Know AEW’s Surprises
Shawn Spears is excited for the current era of wrestling, and said he prefers to be as surprised as everyone sometimes when AEW has a big surprise to unveil. The Pinnacle member appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed the state of the wrestling business, as well as the return of fans and reports of big names coming into AEW like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. You can check out the audio below as well as some highlights per Wrestling Inc:411mania.com
Comments / 0