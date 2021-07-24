Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Shawn Spears Says We’re In a ‘Special Moment’ For Wrestling, Doesn’t Always Want To Know AEW’s Surprises

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Spears is excited for the current era of wrestling, and said he prefers to be as surprised as everyone sometimes when AEW has a big surprise to unveil. The Pinnacle member appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed the state of the wrestling business, as well as the return of fans and reports of big names coming into AEW like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. You can check out the audio below as well as some highlights per Wrestling Inc:

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Big Show
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Shawn Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Pinnacle#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Shows Off Battle Wounds After AEW Fight For The Fallen

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Fight For The Fallen, Chris Jericho was pushed to his absolute limits as he faced off against Nick Gage in a No Rules match. To the surprise of no one, the deathmatch legend Nick Gage made sure the match was going to be an extremely brutal affair, full of glass panes, light tubes and pizza cutters.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired 5 Stars At Raw For Bad Reason

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Medical Issues’ In WWE Leak

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE programming since the April 12th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw – freshly being defeated by Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 the night prior. With this, fans and members of the WWE universe have been questioning where Wyatt has been and how come he hasn’t been wrestling in a WWE ring? Is Bray Wyatt ‘not returning’ to WWE?
WWEringsidenews.com

Pro Wrestling Legend Appears Before AEW Dynamite

AEW is all about honoring the past and Charlotte, North Carolina is full of pro wrestling history. The company rolled into Charlotte tonight for Fight For The Fallen, and they had a very special guest appear before the show who also sat in on commentary for AEW Dark. Prior to...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been an edition to remember with Roman Reigns coming face to face with ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in a contract signing for ‘The Head of the Table’s’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Michael Cole’s bold message to this AEW star recently leaked.
WWETMZ.com

AEW's Chris Jericho Attacked By Pizza Cutter In Wild, Bloody Match

Chris Jericho had his face grated by a pizza cutter in the middle of a wrestling match Wednesday night ... and the entire scene was both bloody and gruesome. The shocking moment all went down as the wrestling superstar was taking on Nick Gage in an AEW event ... and scripted or not, Jericho sure seemed to be in a world of pain as he was getting cut by the kitchen utensil on his forehead.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Stunned By AEW Cancelation Rumor

AEW star Jon Moxley joined Cincy 3:60 to promote AEW’s upcoming show in Cincinnati, Moxley’s home town, on September 8. He went on to reflect on the recent controversy that sparked regarding the pizza-cutter spot in the No Rules Match involving Nick Gage and the former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho at this week’s AEW Dynamite special, Fight For The Fallen. WWE ‘Reject’ Brock Lesnar 2021 Return?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Chris Jericho Shares Post-Match Photo After AEW Dynamite

The “Five Labours of Jericho” continued on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen as Chris Jericho defeated Nick Gage in a No Rules Match. Jericho took to Instagram following the brutal fight to share a post-match photo. He also gave props to Gage and called out legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera, his old WCW rival.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Segment On AEW Dynamite Was Pre-Taped

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Chris Jericho was not in attendance for night one of AEW Fyter Fest this past Wednesday on Dynamite. His segment on the show with MJF and Shawn Spears was taped ahead of time. The reason for that is due to Jericho’s...
WWEringsidenews.com

Why WWE Got Rid Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley was not happy on RAW this week after losing to Xavier Woods. He came back in the final segment of the night to tell MVP that he had enough of the “bullsh*t.” Then he told his ladies to beat it before destroying the VIP Lounge interview set. There was a reason for this.
WWEringsidenews.com

Nick Gage Says He’s ‘Too Ultraviolent For TV’ After AEW Blood Bath

Nick Gage didn’t defeat Chris Jericho at Fight For The Fallen, but The King gave Le Champion a beating he’ll never forget. Light tubes and a pane of glass were used as weapons, but the pizza cutter really stole the show. Dominos Pizza is now considering pulling any advertising from...
WWE411mania.com

Sasha Banks Returns on WWE Smackdown, Makes Save For Bianca Belair

The Boss is back, as Sasha Banks made her return to TV on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Banks come down to the ring to make the save for Bianca Belair, who as being assaulted by Carmella and Zelina Vega who both wanted Smackdown Women’s Championship shots. Banks came to the ring and took out the heels before helping Belair up and hugging her.
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes: John Cena Returns, Punk and Bryan in AEW, Moxley's Future and More

John Cena's WWE return was perfectly executed, and the follow-up is sure to be stellar as well.Credit: WWE.com. Between crowds coming back, potential signings and blockbuster returns, it couldn't be a more exciting time to be a fan of WWE and All Elite Wrestling. For the first time since WrestleMania...

Comments / 0

Community Policy