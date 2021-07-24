Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong and slow moving thunderstorms over south central Socorro county. Drainage areas such as arroyos, creeks, and washes that feed into the Rio Grande river will be susceptible to abrupt runoff and possible flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bosque Del Apache Refuge, San Antonio, Laborcita and Luis Lopez.