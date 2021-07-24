U.S. delegation sent to Haiti departs shortly after arrival after gunshots heard at president's funeral

On 7 July Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his bedroom. Haitian authorities say that a group of up to 28, largely Colombian, mercenaries broke into his home near the capital Port-au-Prince. The president was shot 12 times. His wife was also shot in the attack, although she survived. Police have since apprehended most of the alleged attackers and paraded them before the press. Many details of the murder remain unresolved, not least the reason why the president’s own security detail appears to have offered no resistance to the mercenaries.