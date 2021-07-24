Cancel
U.S. delegation sent to Haiti departs shortly after arrival after gunshots heard at president's funeral

CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA delegation sent to Haiti by President Biden — including U.S. ambassador the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield — left that country shortly after arriving when gunshots were heard at the funeral for assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, the White House confirmed on Friday. Thomas-Greenfield and other officials said the delegation had returned to the U.S. safely, CBS News' Pam Falk confirmed.

