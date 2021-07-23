Cancel
SF Giants sign first-round pick Will Bednar, 9 of first 10 MLB draft selections

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants signed first-round pick Will Bednar and agreed to terms with a number of their other top draft picks, the club announced Friday afternoon. The Giants selected Bednar, a 21-year-old right-hander from Mississippi State, with the 14th overall selection in the MLB draft, which took place over the All-Star break last week. Bednar's deal, with a signing bonus of $3.65 million, according to MLB.com, would amount to about $400,000 below slot value for the pick.

