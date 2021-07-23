Cancel
This adorable cottage is right by Lake Champlain and is decorated with miniature sailboats

St. Albans Messenger
 9 days ago

This summer home has potential to be a rental or a family retreat. Either way it has backyard views of Lake Champlain while still being above the flood plain at 107 feet above sea level. The whole house is decorated with boats, shells and other beach related items. The backyard...

www.samessenger.com

Comments / 0

MuseumsNew Haven Register

Artifact from Lake Champlain steamer wreck raised by museum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An artifact from a steamer that sank in Lake Champlain more than 200 years ago is back on the surface where it is being studied and preserved. Earlier this summer researchers from the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and others recovered the 125-pound cast-iron block from the bottom of the lake.
Champlain, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Champlain Valley Hikes

Champlain Area Trails Executive Director Chris Maron joins Explorer reporter Mike Lynch for a talk about hiking in the Champlain Valley. Mike Lynch is a multimedia reporter for the Adirondack Explorer. He can be reached at [email protected]. Reader Interactions. Make a tax-deductible donation to the Adirondack Explorer today and...
Plattsburgh, NYinformnny.com

Plattsburgh CBP locate stolen yacht worth $1.5M on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Last week a highly valued yacht was uncovered after reported stolen on Lake Champlain. On July 22, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Plattsburgh, along with federal, state and local law enforcement worked to locate a yacht worth $1.5 million. To locate the vessel, multiple Plattsburgh Air Unit aircrews worked to survey the area.
Real EstatePosted by
The Week

6 stunning houses of glass

Oversize and floor-length windows wrap both stories of this four-bedroom home by architect Tom Babbitt. The open-plan house, built in 1970, includes a living room with redwood-beamed cathedral ceilings and fieldstone fireplace, skylit main bedroom, vintage kitchen, and second-floor deck with a spiral staircase to the back patio and lawn.
Boats & Watercraftstheweektoday.com

Historical lecture on Beetle Cat sailboats

MARION — Join William Womack and the Sippican Historical Society on August 26 at 7 p.m. for a lecture on the Beetle Cat Sailboat, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The anniversary will make the Beetle Cat the oldest one design that has been continuously produced out of wood and continues to be competitively raced for the past 100 years.
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

Jet skiing competition returns to Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Dozens of jet skiers are powering up and hitting Lake Champlain this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, The International Jet Skiing and Boating Association National Championship is returning to Plattsburgh City Beach on Saturday and Sunday after a pandemic-related hiatus last year. Competitors from all across...
HomelessWCAX

Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival to return first weekend of August

Right now, more than a thousand Vermont veterans are experiencing homelessness on any given day, according to the federal government. Swimmers from across the country ascend on the Northeast Kingdom. Updated: 15 hours ago. At least 100 people dove into Lake Memphremagog Saturday afternoon for the return of the Kingdom...
Real EstateWAFB.com

Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included

DALLAS (KTVT) - There’s no question it’s the biggest and most expensive house on the lane in north Dallas. But there’s much more - or less - than meets the eye to the mansion. It’s 6,000 square feet with no bedroom or kitchen. The home disguises its original purpose as...
Troy, OHDayton Daily News

Open areas fill 2-story home on cul-de-sac

Soaring ceilings and open social areas are filled with natural light through dormer window nooks and picture windows in this two-story nestled on a 0.62-acre lot in Troy. Listed for $352,500 by Galbreath Realtors, the stone house at 2398 Cara Drive has about 2,510 square feet of living space. Nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac, the house has an oversized, side-entry garage.
Gurnee, ILKenosha News.com

4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $265,000

One of the Original Farmhouses in Gurnee. Incredible Charm on Just Under Half Acre. Front Porch and Back Stone Patio are perfect to Entertain Friends and Family. Beautiful Wood Trim & Hardwood Floors. Country Kitchen with Peninsula and NEW Stainless Appliances (March 21). Formal Dining Room with Original Wood Built-In Cabinets. Living Room with French Doors, Built-In Bookcases surrounding the Wood Burning Fireplace. Stunning First Floor Primary Bedroom Suite complete with Custom Built-Ins, Den (or convert to huge walk in closet), Full Bathroom and Private Deck. Three Large 2nd Floor Bedrooms with large closets and Updated Full Bathroom. Huge Mud / Laundry Room with Plenty of Closet Space. 2.5 Car Garage. Storage Shed. Fully Fenced Yard. UPDATES INCLUDE: ALL LOCKS MATCH TO ONE KEY (2021), NEW WASHER AND DRYER (2019). NEW WATER HEATER (2019) NEW SUMP PUMP (2019). NEWER WINDOWS COME WITH TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY! BRAND NEW ROOF (DECEMBER 2020)! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (MARCH 2021)! CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS!
Real EstateWDTN

Modern ‘castle’ in Utah comes with ball pit, slides and a climbing wall

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTVX) – Ever dreamed of living in a castle? Now is your chance. Described as a modern-day European Castle, this 17,506-square-foot mansion on a nearly three-acre estate in southern Utah has everything a castle should — cathedral ceilings, an in-home spa, an elevator, a rock climbing wall, and tube slides hidden in the walls to ride from level to level.
Williams Bay, WILake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $3,999,000

Amazing views across Lake Geneva and unmatched sunsets from this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sitting on 100 ft of beautifully elevated site. Home features new kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances, main floor master suite, main floor laundry, hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, detached 2 car garage, beautifully landscaped, private pier with canopied boat slip. Bring your swim suits and enjoy lake living at its finest.
Spruce Pine, NCMcDowell News

6 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $564,900

A MANOR IN WHICH YOU LIVE-an elegant approach to Traditional Style. Stone walkways lead past the picket fence to a rocking chair front porch. The center entry hall gives access to the entire home without undue traffic thru other rooms. Old fashioned parlor charm is provided by French doors to living room with a focal point fireplace. Ageless hardwood floors thru-out could tell stories about the past. The banquet size dining room is perfect for large gatherings. Gourmet country kitchen is bright and welcoming with 2 Refrigerators, double oven, lots of cabinetry & storage with a center island & breakfast nook. It is the soul of the house. Three Guest bedrooms on main level, sun porch and private baths. Upper level has 2 more guest rooms with a shared full bath then a over sized Master bedroom which features a sitting room, office or nursery, walk-in closet with laundry and spa-like bath. A detached double garage below the Carriage House that is a newly renovated one room studio/suite/kitchen and full bath with a screened in porch to enjoy those warm nights. An added bonus of a fenced in-ground pool with large cabana with restroom. Income producing property as a B&B or private home.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

71 Still River Road

Absolutely beautiful, completely renovated, open floor-plan ranch style home - perfect for one floor living! Enter through the front door to a stunning, open concept living space. Gorgeous kitchen w/ granite counters, a center island & SS appliances that is completely open to the lovely large eat-in dining area. Expanded living space that is a perfect family room with ample windows - view the beauty of nature out of every window. Stackable laundry is also located right off of the kitchen. HW floors & recessed lighting throughout. Master bedroom has a brand new master bath w/ beautiful tile shower & granite vanity, two additional good sized bedrooms & a second, completely new full bath. New plumbing, new electrical, new high efficiency HVAC system, new siding, new front door, new windows, new front and back patio & more - see attached list. Don't miss the oversized yard and shed, perfect for lots of storage. This property is conveniently located close to Rte 117, stores & restaurants!

