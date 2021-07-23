This adorable cottage is right by Lake Champlain and is decorated with miniature sailboats

Absolutely beautiful, completely renovated, open floor-plan ranch style home - perfect for one floor living! Enter through the front door to a stunning, open concept living space. Gorgeous kitchen w/ granite counters, a center island & SS appliances that is completely open to the lovely large eat-in dining area. Expanded living space that is a perfect family room with ample windows - view the beauty of nature out of every window. Stackable laundry is also located right off of the kitchen. HW floors & recessed lighting throughout. Master bedroom has a brand new master bath w/ beautiful tile shower & granite vanity, two additional good sized bedrooms & a second, completely new full bath. New plumbing, new electrical, new high efficiency HVAC system, new siding, new front door, new windows, new front and back patio & more - see attached list. Don't miss the oversized yard and shed, perfect for lots of storage. This property is conveniently located close to Rte 117, stores & restaurants!
