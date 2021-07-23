UC regents, City Council have turned their backs on Berkeley community
In anticipation of this week’s UC Board of Regents meeting, the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group provided the regents with specific comments on UC Berkeley’s Final Environmental Impact Report, or EIR, which is required for approval of the campus’s Long Range Development Plan, or LRDP. The EIR is a review of potential environmental impacts of proposed projects required by the California Environmental Quality Act. Ironically, UC Berkeley describes the LRDP as “one of our most important tools for responsible long-term campus planning and for being a good community partner.”www.dailycal.org
