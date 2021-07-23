Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Home sweet home, Pirates sweet Pirates

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants haven't played a home game since July 11. Since then they've taken their All-Star break, embarked on a seven-game road trip that they won, and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in dramatic, ninth-inning fashion twice to seal a four-game series victory. I'd say being away from home has worked out pretty well for the Giants.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Home Sweet Home#Home Game#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Nogowski went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets. He's started 10 consecutive games at first base for the Bucs, going 19-for-42 with four doubles and eight RBI. Starting first baseman Colin Moran (wrist) still has no return date, giving the 28-year-old additional opportunity at first base. In fact, with Erik Gonzalez (side) also sidelined, Phillip Evans is the only other healthy option at first. Nogowski's small sample size signals regression at some point, but in the meantime fantasy managers continue to enjoy production from an unexpected source.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Dillon Peters: Traded to Pirates

Peters was traded from the Angels to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for cash considerations. Peters was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday, but he'll land another spot on a 40-man roster going forward. The southpaw posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 41.1 innings across eight starts at Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the year, and he's been assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis going forward. Right-hander Kyle Crick was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Hoy Park: Shipped to Pirates

Park and Diego Castillo were traded from the Yankees to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for Clay Holmes. Park was outrighted off the Yankees' roster last week after making just a single MLB plate appearance, so the Pirates clearly don't value him all that highly, as they missed the chance to pick him up for free. The 25-year-old doesn't come with much prospect pedigree, but he's lit up opposing pitchers for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .327/.475/.567 with 10 homers and eight steals in 48 games. A .397 BABIP helped him get to that line, but he also walked as often as he struck out. He now finds himself in an organization where it should be much easier to carve out a role, though how exactly the Pirates plan on using him is unclear for now.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants head home to face Pirates after clutch wins in L.A.

The San Francisco Giants hope to avoid a letdown when they open a three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. The Giants will take the field as the first-place team in the National League West as the result of consecutive ninth-inning rallies that produced wins over the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers the past two nights.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants unable to carry momentum home, lose to Pirates

The Giants were riding high after a thrilling and successful series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, but the Pittsburgh Pirates brought the best team in MLB back down to earth Friday. In the opener of a three-game series at Oracle Park, the Giants lost 6-4 to the NL Central-worst...
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Let’s recap that series finale Pirates going for the sweep against the Giants. The Buccos had the early lead John Nogoswki line drive we’ve seen this hit from him before bring the runners in the lone Pirates All Star now Bryan Reynolds able to book it from first all the way.
MLBvavel.com

Conforto home run completes remarkable Mets comeback against Pirates

The New York Mets salvaged the final game of their three-time series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-6 victory at PNC Park. Trailing 6-0 after the first inning, New York was within a run at 6-5 in the top of the ninth when Michael Conforto came up with his biggest hit of the season, a two-run home run to put the Mets ahead.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

This Date in Pittsburgh Pirates History: July 24th; The All-Time Home Run King

Four former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, including the all-time home run king. Barry Bonds, outfielder for the 1986-92 Pirates. He was the sixth overall draft pick in 1985 and the Pirates had him in the majors by May 30, 1986. Bonds was originally drafted out of high school by the San Francisco Giants in the second round of the 1982 draft. He decided to attend Arizona State, where he improved his draft status over three seasons. His minor league career was extremely brief for the Pirates. He batted .299 with 13 homers and 15 steals in 71 games with Prince William of the Carolina League in 1985. He skipped to Triple-A in 1986 and spent 44 games with Hawaii before his big league debut, hitting .311 with seven homers and 16 steals. The 21-year-old Bonds hit just .223 as a rookie in 113 games, but he stole 36 bases and hit 16 homers, while drawing 65 walks. In 1987, he raised his average to .261, though his OBP was a point lower than the previous year. He hit 25 homers and stole 32 bases, while scoring 99 runs. In 1988, he hit for average and drew walks, while showing some power, leading to a .283/.368/.491 slash line. His stolen bases dropped to 17, but he still scored 97 runs. Bonds had a bit of a down year in 1989, seeing his OPS drop for the first time. He batted .248, but still had solid numbers with 96 runs scored, 34 doubles, 19 homers, 32 steals and 93 walks.
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Manny Pina belts two home runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Manny Piña hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 on Thursday night. Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a five-run sixth inning for the Brewers. He added a two-run homer in the eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Shipped to Pirates

Wilson was sent from Atlanta to Pittsburgh along with Ricky DeVito on Friday, with Richard Rodriguez going the other way, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Wilson broke into the majors as a 20-year-old back in 2018 but has thus far shown very little at the big-league level, struggling to a 5.90 ERA in 76.1 innings. At age 23, he still has plenty of time to improve, but he has a lot of work to do just to look like a passable back-end starter. He's at least found himself with an organization that has little reason not to give him the opportunity to prove himself, however.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Fall 12-0, Swept by Milwaukee Brewers

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 29: Chad Kuhl #39 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during the game at PNC Park on July 29, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates entered tonight’s matchup with a record of...
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy