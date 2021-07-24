Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO Sheriff’s deputies wrangle up runaway mini pony

By Travis Schlepp
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hx0UB_0b6HrUkh00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies respond to a number of different calls for service. From traffic stops to crowd control, they are saddled with a lot of responsibility.

Now a handful of deputies can add "pony wrangler" to their list of duties.

The sheriff's office shared photos on social media Friday as deputies successfully corralled a runaway mini pony.

The amateur escape artist channeled its inner Bonnie and Clydesdale and took to the open road. That's when the deputies from the sheriff's south station were called in.

In the photos shared by the sheriff's office, one of the deputies in seen leading the fugitive foal to safety. It's unclear if the deputy lassoed the pony himself or if the animal simply got tired of horsing around and surrendered.

The animal might have short legs, but it clearly didn't lack in Spirit . It's unclear if the pony had been planning its escape for some time or if it was a spur of the moment decision.

Is that too many horse puns for one story? We say, neigh .

The post SLO Sheriff’s deputies wrangle up runaway mini pony appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
646
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Pony#Slo Sheriff#Spirit#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Santa Maria, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Country Oaks shares updates on health and safety measures for residents

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues Country Oaks in Santa Maria has continued to maintain the health and safety of its residents. For a while, the Care Center was enjoying California's first full reopening since the pandemic. "Yes we've been observing all the protocols and things were loosened up there for a little The post Country Oaks shares updates on health and safety measures for residents appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 2

Community Policy