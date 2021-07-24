Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

SUSPECT OF THURSDAY NIGHT MANHUNT IN CUSTODY

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJag Michael Ray Stephens, 30, of Pflugerville, Texas is on the run in New Caney tonight. After stealing a motorcycle in Williamson County he made the trip to Porter. Just before 9 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to stop Stephens and a female rider on FM 1485 at Vick Drive near the fire station. The driver sped up and refused to pull over. He maintained speeds close to 70 miles per hour. As they passed North Rayburn and approached SH 242 he ran the bike into the ditch dumping the female off in the ditch. He fled into the woods toward Oak Drive and the North Rayburn area. Precinct 4 Deputies. Montgomery County Deputies and Splendora Officers set a perimeter. A Precinct 4 K-9 was deployed and within minutes found a jacket the suspect had been wearing and one of his Timberland boots. A DPS helicopter and after about 11 pm the search was called off once they identified the suspect. Jag Michael Ray Stephens. He identified himself to the female with a false name giving the last name as Nall. However, after record checks, it was found Stephens has a lengthy record. Everything from failing to identify, evading arrest, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Stephens is identified as a white male, 6 feet and 200 pounds. He has “CALEB” tattooed across his eyebrow and has CA tattooed on each eyelid. He will be wearing no shirt and probably one shoe. He may try to get a ride back to Austin or the motel he was registered at in Porter. About 2 am a Precinct 4 Deputy again spotted Stephens at the bridge on SH 242 and FM 1485. Once again Stephens fled into the woods, this time no shirt or shoes. After searching and using a K-9 from Splendora he was able to evade capture again. Then Friday morning after receiving a tip Stephens was spotted at a business near the FM 1485 and SH 242 intersection. Deputies observed him get into a small pickup and pull away from the scene. Precinct 4 Deputies along with several Montgomery County SWAT Officers were able to stop the truck. They detained all four occupants including Stephens and Darian Nicole Raymond who had been the female on the motorcycle the night before and told deputies she had just met him and knew little about him. Stephens was found to be in possession of a pistol. He was arrested for felony evading, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He is also wanted out of Williamson County and the State of Hawaii. Darian Nicole Raymond, 27, of Conroe was also arrested for felony hindering apprehension of a known felon.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Caney, TX
City
Splendora, TX
State
Texas State
Porter, TX
Crime & Safety
New Caney, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Williamson County, TX
City
Porter, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Oak#Swat#Michael Ray#Splendora Officers#Dps#Caleb#Sh 242
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
CNN

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

(CNN) — American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 3

Community Policy