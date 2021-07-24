SUSPECT OF THURSDAY NIGHT MANHUNT IN CUSTODY

Jag Michael Ray Stephens, 30, of Pflugerville, Texas is on the run in New Caney tonight. After stealing a motorcycle in Williamson County he made the trip to Porter. Just before 9 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to stop Stephens and a female rider on FM 1485 at Vick Drive near the fire station. The driver sped up and refused to pull over. He maintained speeds close to 70 miles per hour. As they passed North Rayburn and approached SH 242 he ran the bike into the ditch dumping the female off in the ditch. He fled into the woods toward Oak Drive and the North Rayburn area. Precinct 4 Deputies. Montgomery County Deputies and Splendora Officers set a perimeter. A Precinct 4 K-9 was deployed and within minutes found a jacket the suspect had been wearing and one of his Timberland boots. A DPS helicopter and after about 11 pm the search was called off once they identified the suspect. Jag Michael Ray Stephens. He identified himself to the female with a false name giving the last name as Nall. However, after record checks, it was found Stephens has a lengthy record. Everything from failing to identify, evading arrest, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Stephens is identified as a white male, 6 feet and 200 pounds. He has “CALEB” tattooed across his eyebrow and has CA tattooed on each eyelid. He will be wearing no shirt and probably one shoe. He may try to get a ride back to Austin or the motel he was registered at in Porter. About 2 am a Precinct 4 Deputy again spotted Stephens at the bridge on SH 242 and FM 1485. Once again Stephens fled into the woods, this time no shirt or shoes. After searching and using a K-9 from Splendora he was able to evade capture again. Then Friday morning after receiving a tip Stephens was spotted at a business near the FM 1485 and SH 242 intersection. Deputies observed him get into a small pickup and pull away from the scene. Precinct 4 Deputies along with several Montgomery County SWAT Officers were able to stop the truck. They detained all four occupants including Stephens and Darian Nicole Raymond who had been the female on the motorcycle the night before and told deputies she had just met him and knew little about him. Stephens was found to be in possession of a pistol. He was arrested for felony evading, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He is also wanted out of Williamson County and the State of Hawaii. Darian Nicole Raymond, 27, of Conroe was also arrested for felony hindering apprehension of a known felon.