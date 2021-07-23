Falmouth man charged with multiple offenses during alleged drunken incident

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Falmouth man faced multiple offenses connected with an alleged drunken incident during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court. Marcus Anthony-Kavaleir Mclemore was charged with a felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person for his connection with an incident on July 20 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony offense, Mclemore faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.