The internet has been generating millionaires and billionaires for decades, but it never did make the man who invented it rich. Tim Berners-Lee, the Englishman who created the web’s original source code in 1989, went on to a life of modest fame but no great wealth. He gave the code away without ever applying for a patent, maintaining that the internet as we know it today would not exist if he’d tried to monetize it in its infancy.